Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan commented on the passage of the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution by the US Senate.

December 13, 2019, 09:22 Armenian FM calls US Senate Resolution 150 a decisive step in serving justice

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “US Senate Res 150 unanimously adopted is a decisive step in serving justice, truth and recognition of Armenian Genocide. We are overwhelmed with appreciation. A tribute to the victims and their dignity. Thank you Senator Menendez, Senator Ted Cruz and all members of US Senate!”, the FM said on Twitter.