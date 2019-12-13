US Senate’s resolution is the victory of justice and truth: PM Pashinyan

The U.S. Senate Resolution 150 is a victory of justice and truth, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tweeted.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is tribute to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the first Genocide of the 20th century and bold step in promotion of the prevention agenda.

US Senate Resolution 150 is a victory of justice and truth. On behalf of the Armenian people worldwide, I express our profound appreciation to the Senate for this landmark legislation'', Pashinyan tweeted.