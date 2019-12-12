Bako Sahakyan holds meeting with representatives of parliamentary parties

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on December 12 held a meeting with the representatives of the "Azat Hayreniq", Artsakh Democratic and "ARF-Dashnaktsoutyun" parties to discuss issues related to the 2020 draft state budget, the Presidential Office stated.

December 12, 2019, 17:34

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President highlighted such consultations qualifying them efficient from the viewpoint of implementing various programs.

Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials took part in the meeting.