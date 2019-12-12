Stepanakert State Medical College Students left for Armenia as a part of the

At the initiative of the "Ararich" charitable foundation, on 12 December, 24 students of Stepanakert State Medical College left for Armenia on a three-day visit as part of the "Explore Your Homeland" program.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ArtsakhPress reports, Karen Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the "Ararich" charitable foundation and the head of the Foundation Narek Avetisyan met with the student and wished them success.

“We are working to create new programs and ideas. The program "Explore Your Homeland" provides a great opportunity for the younger generation to better understand our historical homeland and appreciate the centuries-old cultural values.

I am sure that the three-day visit will make your daily life interesting and meaningful,” said Karen Sargsyan.