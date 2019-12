On 12 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed laws "On Introducing Changes to the Law ‘On State Administration Institutions' " and "On Introducing Changes to the Law ‘On State and Official Secrets".

December 12, 2019, 12:48 Bako Sahakyan signed laws

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.