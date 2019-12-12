Russian, Turkish leaders discuss Syria on phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan pledged to continue cooperation in the military and energy spheres, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The pledge, made in a phone call, comes after a Turkish presidential spokesman said American legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey will not affect Ankara's use of the Russian S-400 missile defence system even if it passes the US Congress, according to Trtworld.com.

A US Senate committee on Wednesday backed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey after its anti-terror operation in Syria and purchase of the S-400 system.

Turkey's Directorate of Communications said the phone call focused on bilateral relations and regional issues such as Syria.

Earlier Wednesday, Turkey's presidential spokesperson said the Turkish and Russian presidents will speak about Syria on the phone.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting at the presidential complex, Ibrahim Kalin said Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will have a phone conversation about the situation in Syria.

Erdogan is also expected to co-chair the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva next week, Kalin said.

The first Global Refugee Forum, set for December 17-18, will be hosted by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to discuss the global refugee crisis and its regional dimensions, he added.

The forum will focus on such topics as burden-and responsibility-sharing, education, jobs, livelihoods, energy and infrastructure, solutions, and protection capacity.

After the forum, Erdogan will pay a visit to Malaysia to discuss issues facing the Islamic World at a summit with the participation of Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkey, Kalin said.

On efforts to reach a political solution for war-torn Syria, Kalin underlined Turkey’s support for the work of the Constitutional Committee.

“We express here strongly that Turkey condemns the steps of the regime in the direction of imposing and undermining the Constitutional Committee,” he added, calling on the Syrian regime to stop taking steps to derail the committee’s talks.