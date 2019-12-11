Bako Sahakyan convoked working consultation around a number of issues on the activities of transport police

On 11 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation around a number of issues on the activities of transport police, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: A special emphasis was put on the issues of traffic safety.

Listening to the reports delivered by the heads of concerned structures, the President gave concrete instructions for proper implementation of the activities.

State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials partook at the consultation.