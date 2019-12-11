Former prime minister of Artsakh, president of the Free Fatherland political party Arayik Harutyunyan rules out election frauds during the 2020 presidential election in Artsakh.

December 11, 2019, 14:20 Arayik Harutyunyan rules out electoral fraud during 2020 Artsakh presidential election

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I rule out election fraud because this has never happened in Artsakh”, he told reporters.

Commenting on rumors about the great number of possible presidential candidates according to which this is an evidence of disintegration, Harutyunyan said Karabakh has always been and will remain united.

“There are going to be participatory elections, Karabakh will continue remaining united. Let no one question the unity of Artsakh”, he said.