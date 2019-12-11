The election of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople has begun, news.am reports, citing Ermenihaber.am.

December 11, 2019, 11:15 Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The election of the Patriarch takes place at the Patriarchate.

The candidates are Archbishop Aram Ateşyan and Bishop Sahag Maşalyan. The election of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople is held in three rounds.

In the final round on December 11, the secular and clergy delegates will elect the patriarch.