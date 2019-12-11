Artsakhpress

International

US Democrats unveil formal charges against Trump

The Democratic-controlled US House Judiciary Committee has unveiled charges against President Donald Trump, a key move in impeaching him.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The first article revealed by committee chief Jerry Nadler accuses Mr Trump of abuse of power and the second accuses him of obstructing Congress, BBC News reports.

The Republican president is said to have withheld aid to Ukraine for domestic political reasons.

A defiant Mr Trump has urged the Senate to try him "sooner than later".

"The president wants a trial," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told BBC News.

Mr Trump insists he has done "nothing wrong" and has dismissed the impeachment process as "madness".

If the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee votes to approve the articles later this week, they will then be submitted to the lower chamber for a full vote.

If, in turn, the articles are approved by the House - which is controlled by the Democrats - an impeachment trial in the Republican-held Senate will take place, possibly early in January.

The impeachment process was launched after an anonymous whistleblower complained to Congress in September about a July phone call by Mr Trump to the president of Ukraine.


     

Politics

Russia hopes Azerbaijan will reciprocally respond to Pashinyan’s statement

Russia hopes that the leadership of Azerbaijan will make a statement similar to that of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who said that the final settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, Konstantin Kosachev – chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, told reporters in the Parliament of Armenia on December 18.

Economy

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards ("Wonderful" variety of pomegranate) in the territory of Araksavan settlement, Artsakh Republic.

Society

Bronze Age royal tombs unearthed in Greece

Archaeologists have discovered two royal tombs in Greece containing jewellery and artefacts dating back more than 3,000 years.

Military

Azerbaijan shells Armenia’s north-eastern border

Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting the town of Koti and the Koti-Noyemberyan highway in the north-eastern region of Tavush, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said in a post on Facebook.

Analytical

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

For the first time since the Genocide of 1915, the US Senate adopted a Resolution unanimously on December...

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Sen. Graham shows his true colors in phone call with fake Turkish minister

Interview

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Member of European Parliament (MEP) Lars Patrick Berg says he is not concerned about the warnings of...

The Azerbaijani side continues to consider the issue of refugees exclusively in the context of obtaining political dividends. Sarasar Saryan

Artsakhpress offers congratulations to 100-year-old Armenpress

Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Sport

Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

International

New York health department to add third gender category to city death certificates

