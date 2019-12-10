Scientific Seminar dedicated to Artsakh's Constitution Day was held at Stepanakert's Grigor Narekatsi University

At the initiative of Law Department of Stepanakert’s Grigor Narekatsi University, a scientific seminar on "Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms in the Republic of Artsakh" was organized in the SMART classroom of the University.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Sona Hambardzumyan, a lecturer at the Department of Law, Public Relations and Media Department representative made an opening speech.

She said that every year these days roundtables, conferences, intellectual games are organized.

The constitution has played an important role in strengthening the statehood of self-determined Artsakh, establishing legal and democratic order in the country. The current constitution has proven its viability and contributed to the establishment of a number of constitutional institutions, " added Hambardzumyan.

Referring to the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh, Hambardzumyan stressed the importance of fundamental human rights and freedoms, which are considered the highest values ​​in the Artsakh Republic.

The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan made a report on "Activities and Powers of the Human Rights Defender's Office".

The seminar was attended by lecturers, students of the Grigor Narekatsi University and representatives of various fields.