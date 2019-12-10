Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.02/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.05 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 529.50 (up by AMD 0.63), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 628.98 (up by AMD 0.07), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.52 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 255.43, AMD 22,464.43 and AMD 13,801.09, respectively.