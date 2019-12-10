Armenia Votes Against Anti-Russian Resolution at UN

Representatives of 19 countries voted against the resolution of the UN General Assembly calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from the Crimean peninsula, News.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Among these countries are Armenia, Belarus, Burundi, Cambodia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Myanmar, Nicaragua, the Philippines, Russia, Serbia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe. The delegations of 63 countries supported the document and 66 - abstained.

UN General Assembly has adopted the Ukrainian resolution on the militarization of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as parts of the Black and Azov Seas.