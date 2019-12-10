All delegations have arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan for an international meeting on Syria set to be held on December 10-11, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to Smadiyarov, bilateral and trilateral consultations are about to begin.

On December 10-11, the Kazakh capital is hosting the 14th round of talks on Syria involving the guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and the armed opposition, as well as high-ranking representatives from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.