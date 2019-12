Former Mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov passed away at the age of 83, Interfax reported citing a source.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “He was in Europe. I can’t say anything more at the moment,” the source close to Luzhkov told Interfax.

Luzhkov, a founding member of the ruling United Russia party, served as Mayor of Moscow from 1992 to 2010.