Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Washington, TASS reported.

December 10, 2019, 12:16 Lavrov arrives in Washington on working visit

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The board with the Russian delegation landed at 00:50 local time.

The visit of the Russian minister to the US will last less than a day, but his program is very eventful. Lavrov is expected to be received by US leader Donald Trump in Washington, will hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and will also meet with American political scientists.