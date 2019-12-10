WhatsApp to stop working on older smartphones in 2020

WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones in the next couple of months as the company withdraws support for some older mobile platforms.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: From February 1, 2020, any iPhonerunning iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older.

According to the Daily Mail, the owners of these devices can no longer create new accounts on WhatsApp or confirm existing ones.

The messenger will also not work on all devices running the Windows Phone operating system from December 31, 2019, the same day that Microsoft ceases to support Windows 10 Mobile OS.