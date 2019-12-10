Turkey slams 2019 Nobel Prize awarded to Peter Handke

Turkey on Saturday "strongly" condemned the awarding of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature to Peter Handke, as the Austrian writer is a "denier of the 1992-1995 Bosnian genocide," according to Daily Sabah.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We strongly disapprove of the awarding of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature to Peter Handke, who is a denier of the Bosnian genocide and a staunch supporter of (Slobodan) Milosevic, who was the perpetrator of the Bosnian genocide and the murderer of our Bosnian brothers," the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.