Putin, Zelensky discuss chances of end to Ukraine war at Paris summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday met Ukranian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, for the first time, at a Paris summit aimed at agreeing measures to help end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine, AFP reproted.

December 10, 2019

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: No comprehensive peace deal is expected from the meeting -- mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel -- but diplomats hope the summit will help to build trust between the two men.

Four-way talks at the Elysee Palace were followed by the first ever bilateral meeting between wily ex-KGB agent Putin -- in power for two decades -- and ex-comedian Zelensky who won the presidency this year, Ukrainian and Russian presidential sources said.

The four leaders were due to meet again over dinner, before a joint news conference.

"The leaders have been discussing the draft statement and each clause is being discussed in a lively way," said Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko. "There is a working atmosphere and there is no problem," he added.

Thousands have been killed and one million have fled their homes since pro-Russia militias in eastern Ukraine launched a bid for independence in 2014 -- kicking off a conflict that deepened Russia's estrangement from the West.