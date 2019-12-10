President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan sent on December 10 a congratulatory address in connection with the NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution Day, the Presidential Office stated.

December 10, 2019, 09:20 Bako Sahakyan sends congratulatory message on NKR Independence Referendum and Constitution Day

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The address runs as follows:

“Dear people of Artsakh,

On behalf of the republic's authorities and myself personally I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this most important state holiday - the Day of the NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution.

On this very day both in 1991 and 2006 our people made a historic choice by voting for free and independent Artsakh, for the formation of a democratic, legal and social state.

An important step on our state-building path was the adoption of the country's basic law - the Constitution, the cornerstone of which is a human being, the protection of his and her rights, freedoms and interests. These are universal values that are important for the development of civil society and democratic institutions.

We have been following this path for 28 years, developing and strengthening our country day by day, cementing the foundations of the statehood and the security of the people, improving their living standards. It is a difficult and thorny way that our people pass through with dignity, selflessly overcoming all the difficulties and ordeals.

Dear compatriots,

I once again congratulate all of us on this significant holiday wishing peace, robust health and greatest success for the glory of the Artsakh Republic and our people".