GKS Federations Club Tournament was held in Yerevan on December 8. 28 athletes of Artsakh’s Japanese Shotokan Karate Federation participated in the tournament.

December 9, 2019, 19:30 Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jirayr Petrosyan, Head of the Artsakh’s Japanese Shotokan Karate Federation told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, more than 150 athletes (6-21 + age group) participated in the tournament.

"The results of the tournament are unprecedented. Artsakh athletes have won 27 gold, 16 silver and 1 bronze medals,» said. Petrosyan.