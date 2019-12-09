GKS Federations Club Tournament was held in Yerevan on December 8. 28 athletes of Artsakh’s Japanese Shotokan Karate Federation participated in the tournament.
Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jirayr Petrosyan, Head of the Artsakh’s Japanese Shotokan Karate Federation told "Artsakhpress".
According to him, more than 150 athletes (6-21 + age group) participated in the tournament.
"The results of the tournament are unprecedented. Artsakh athletes have won 27 gold, 16 silver and 1 bronze medals,» said. Petrosyan.