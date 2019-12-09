Ted Cruz: Senate passage of Armenian Genocide resolution ‘very likely’ in coming weeks

Senate passage of Armenian Genocide resolution is very likely in the coming weeks, Senator Ted Cruz said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are likely to finally acknowledge the horrific Armenian Genocide, which I have been fighting for years to do,” Cruz, one of the authors of the resolution, told NBC.

The document was introduced by Democrat Bob Menendez and Ted Cruz in April. The resolution was blocked three times.