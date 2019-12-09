Iran believes Russia will not give up nuclear cooperation due to US sanctions

Iran believes that Russia will continue to interact with it in the work at the nuclear facility in Fordo, despite the restoration of US sanctions, said Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We can technically continue the work related to the production of stable isotopes without the Russians; however, politically-speaking, it would be better if Russians stay with us on the project,” Mehr reportedquoting Kamalvandi.

“We are sure that the Russians will not abandon their projects in Iran in the wake of the US’ new sanctions, because they are currently involved in the construction of Bushehr-2 and -3 power plants,” he added.