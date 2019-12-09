Chiefs of general staffs of CSTO member states' to hold session on December 13

The joint session of the general staffs of the armed forces of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held on December 13 in Saint Petersburg, as reported the press service of the United Headquarters of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, according to TASS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The chiefs of the general staffs of the armed forces of CSTO member states, the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan and the head of the CSTO United Headquarters will be participating in the 15th session of the Military Committee on Military Cooperation Development of CSTO member states.