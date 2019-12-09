Armenian deputy minister says situation on border is relatively calm

The number of ceasefire violation cases has decreased over a weekend, Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Gabirel Balayan told reporters, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS:The situation on the border is relatively calm, he said and explained that the number of shots from the opposite side probably decreased because of an adequate response.

“Foggy weather now, something appears to someone,” he said and added that there are no signs of aggravation of the situation. He called the shots senseless.