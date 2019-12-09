Armenian deputy minister says situation on border is relatively calm

The number of ceasefire violation cases has decreased over a weekend, Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Gabirel Balayan told reporters, news.am reports.
The number of ceasefire violation cases has decreased over a weekend, Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Gabirel Balayan told reporters, news.am reports.
Russia hopes that the leadership of Azerbaijan will make a statement similar to that of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who said that the final settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, Konstantin Kosachev – chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, told reporters in the Parliament of Armenia on December 18.
The delegation headed by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for St. Petersburg, Russia,...
On 18 December President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree suspending pre-term the term of office of the...
ays after an approval from the House of Representatives, the Senate of the Netherlands too ratified the...
No document has been discussed during the meeting of foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the law on ratifying the agreement on abolishing visa requirements...
The regular sitting of the “Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assembly...
Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards ("Wonderful" variety of pomegranate) in the territory of Araksavan settlement, Artsakh Republic.
Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards...
World oil prices are going down Tuesday; trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are going down Monday; trading data attest to this.
Armenia’s trade turnover with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has increased...
World oil prices are down during trading on Wednesday, December 11, RT reported.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.02/$1 in...
Archaeologists have discovered two royal tombs in Greece containing jewellery and artefacts dating back more than 3,000 years.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on December 16 participated in the ceremony of opening a new...
2670 citizens of Armenia have sought asylum in the member states of the European Union for the first...
The statue of Hovhannes Tumanyan will be installed at the park near the Italian Quirinale presidential...
The statue of Hovhannes Tumanyan will be installed at the park near the Italian Quirinale presidential...
The Court of Appeal of Armenia today denied two appeals by the attorneys of former MP Manvel Grigoryan,...
A town hall recognizing strides toward getting the US government to recognize the Armenian Genocide was...
Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting the town of Koti and the Koti-Noyemberyan highway in the north-eastern region of Tavush, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said in a post on Facebook.
2019 winter draft has begun in Armenia on December 16, the defense ministry reported.
During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in...
During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlights the fact that in the past 1,5 years major changes...
The joint session of the general staffs of the armed forces of the member states of the Collective Security...
The number of ceasefire violation cases has decreased over a weekend, Armenian Deputy Defense Minister...
For the first time since the Genocide of 1915, the US Senate adopted a Resolution unanimously on December...
Member of European Parliament (MEP) Lars Patrick Berg says he is not concerned about the warnings of...
month
week
day