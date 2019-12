December 18, 2019 16:34

Russia hopes Azerbaijan will reciprocally respond to Pashinyan’s statement

Russia hopes that the leadership of Azerbaijan will make a statement similar to that of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who said that the final settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, Konstantin Kosachev – chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, told reporters in the Parliament of Armenia on December 18.