Carpet production grows strongly in Armenia in 10 months

Armenia saw a strong growth in production of carpets and rugs in the first 10 months of 2019, the latest official statistics show.
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The country manufactured a total of 26.2 tons of carpets and rugs from January to October this year, up 26.6 from the same period last year, when 20.7 tons were produced, Panorama.am informed.
A total of 26.3 tons of carpets and rugs were manufactured in the country in 2018, an increase of 32.8% against the previous year.