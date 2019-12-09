At least one person was killed, several injured and others reported missing in New Zealand after a volcano erupted off the east coast of its North Island on Monday, spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air.

December 9, 2019, 10:41 One killed, several injured in New Zealand volcano eruption

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Twenty-three people, some of them believed to be tourists from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, were rescued from White Island, where the volcano erupted at about 2:11 p.m. (0111 GMT), Reuters reports, ciitng police.

Earlier, about 100 people were feared to have been nearby.

Michael Schade, an engineering manager from San Francisco, was one of the tourists who made it off the island minutes before the eruption.