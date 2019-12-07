Artsakh people paid tribute to the victims of Spitak earthquake

Today the Artsakh people visited Stepanakert memorial complex in connection with 31st anniversary of the Spitak earthquake and paid tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: A memorial service dedicated to the victims of the Spitak earthquake was held by the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.

Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Marat Musayelyan, National Assembly Chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, State Minister Grigory Martirosyan , Stepanakert Mayor Davit Sargyan other officials, as well as representatives of educational institutions and others laid flowers to the monument of innocent victims of the natural disaster on December 7.

After paying tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake, the head of tourist club operating in Stepanakert in 1988, Aslan Grigoryan told ArtsakhPress : "With great difficulties we reached Spitak. It was the time when the Artsakh movement had begun. When we reached the city we witnessed a horrible scene. The city was destroyed.

Then we left for Gyumri, where we set up tents and started rescue operations. It is impossible to present the horrifying scenes in human language. Everyone worked night and day.

With our help, many human lives have been saved. Many corpses were pulled from the ruins.”

Other groups from Artsakh also participated in rescue operations. In those days rescue equipment was also sent to Armenia.

The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 29 years ago. A 10 magnitude near the epicenter devastating earthquake took place in 40% of the territory of Armenia at 11:41 (local time), December 7, 1988.

More than 25 thousand people died, 500 remained homeless. 17 of the housing resources broke down (over 8 million square meters of living area). 230 industrial objects with 82 thousand workplaces were ruined due to the quake.