Leader of "Free Homeland" Party of the Republic of Artsakh, president of the Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.

December 6, 2019, 21:48 Leader of "Free Homeland" Party of the Republic of Artsakh addresses UN Secretary-General

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter runs as follows:

"We welcome the works of the 25th UN Climate Change Conference kicked off in Madrid, Spain, on December 2. We declare that we fully share UN concerns and efforts about global warming.

As a former Prime Minister of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh, I can state that since 2008, as a result of the programs directed to renewable energy production, for the past ten years we have completely managed to provide our small republic with renewable energy. Today, I am proud to record that besides being self-sufficient at the expense of renewable energy, we have become an electricity exporting state.

In the case, when we have never benefited from any international financial support and when we are in a military conflict with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Neither the conflict with Azerbaijan, nor the international status of Artsakh can deprive us of our right to be a part of the world and to take part in addressing the global challenges, as global issues do not recognize borders and status.

In your call directed to climate change fight, you have set a bar for the next decade to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent.

We join your call and declare that we will take every opportunity in the Artsakh Republic to reduce these emissions by up to 70%.

All the preconditions for making the Republic of Artsakh mainly a green state have been created, and I am confident that soon my beloved homeland will become one of the most exemplary states in the world.

Let’s respect the rights of our people, especially when they are ready to be one of the first fighters against the issues of our planet. Therefore, nothing should hinder their right to live on equal terms with all the peoples of the world."