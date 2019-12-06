Armenia MOD: Situation on frontline relatively calm

The situation is relatively calm on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Gabriel Balayan said this at a press conference today, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The situation at the frontline is relatively calm," he said. “The number of shootings for the past week has been is within its limits; neither decreasing nor increasing. No other unusual incident has been recorded if we don’t count last week's incident in which one soldier died and another was injured in the northeastern region of the Artsakh Republic, to which the Artsakh Republic armed forces responded very harshly.”