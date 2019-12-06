At the initiative of the “Ararich”Charitable Foundation, 28 athletes of the Japan Shotokan Karate Association of Artsakh Republic left for Yerevan on a two-day visit on December 6.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Karen Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the "Ararich" charitable foundation met with the athletes and their parents.

In his speech, Sargsyan attached importance to the development of sport in Artsakh and expressed readiness to discuss any issue related to the development of sport.

Addresing the athletes, he said: “I wish you more achievements and victories. Raising the Artsakh tricolor on the international platforms and hearing the Armenian name is a great joy for all of us, so I wish each of you victories and prove the world that the Artsakh people are stubborn and victorious. ”

Jirayr Petrosyan, the responsible of Japan Shotokan Karate Association of Artsakh Republic, thanked the foundation for giving them such an opportunity.

He noted that the best athletes are leaving for Yerevan.

I think it will inspire our athletes and encourage them to be more vigilant during trainings and competitions. If we encourage our athletes, they will use their full potential to win.