Armenia to surpass Azerbaijan with GDP per capita in 2020, says PM

Armenia will surpass Azerbaijan in 2020 with GDP per capita volumes, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at parliamentary debates of the 2020 budget draft.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “In 2019 the Republic of Armenia was able to surpass Georgia with GDP per capita. But more importantly, with 2020 results we will surpass Azerbaijan, in this ranking the Republic of Armenia was the last in at least the past decades, but in 2020 it will be first, and this is the flag of the economic revolution. And this flag is carried by the free, dignified, proud and diligent Armenian citizen,” the PM said.

The two opposition parties of parliament, the Bright Armenia (LHK) and Prosperous Armenia (BHK) parties, have earlier announced that they will vote down the 2020 budget draft.