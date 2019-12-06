President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump lit the National Christmas Tree on Thursday night at the Ellipse in President's Park in front of the White House.

December 6, 2019, 10:29 Donald and Melania Trump light the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Those interested in catching a glimpse of the tree — adorned with 50,000 lights and 450 giant white star ornaments — have until January 1, CBS News reports.

Mr. Trump, in a brief remark on stage, thanked the nation's armed forces and first responders.

"At Christmas we remember this eternal truth: Every person is a beloved child of God. As one grateful nation we praise the joy of family, the blessings of freedom and the miracle of Christmas. On behalf of Melania and our entire family, Merry Christmas and God bless you all," the president said.



The event included performances from singers Jessie James Decker, Spensha Baker, Colton Dixon and Chevel Shepherd, as well as a performance from Max Impact, "the premier rock band of the United States Air Force," and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, The United States Marine Band and West Tennessee Youth Chorus.