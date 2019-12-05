Artsakhpress

Security of Artsakh people will not be compromised, Armenian FM says at OSCE ministerial meeting

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan delivered a statement at the 26th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava, the MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The FM’s statement runs as follows:

“Mr. Chairman, 

Dear Colleagues, 

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Mr. Chairman, thank you for the hospitality and thank you for the leadership in this Organization throughout the year!

Yesterday we held another round of consultations with my Azerbaijani counterpart and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the fifth in a row only for this year.  In this respect I would outline the position of Armenia on the key aspects of the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict.

First, there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, a format which is internationally mandated and supported.

Second, the inalienable right of the people of Nagorno Karabakh to self-determination represents a fundamental principle and foundation for the peaceful resolution. The recognition of this principle not to be limited in the scope of determination for the final status of NagornoKarabakh must be clearly and unequivocally accepted. The term “without limitation” clearly implies also the right of the people of Nagorno Karabakh to maintain and determine a status outside the jurisdiction, sovereignty or territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The persistent hostile policies and actions of Azerbaijan aimed at undermining and threatening the existential physical security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, including the latest attempted aggression by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh in April 2016, emphasize the illegitimacy and impossibility of claiming jurisdiction by Azerbaijan over the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

Azerbaijan must assume direct commitment to recognition of the right to self-determination of the people of Nagorno Karabakh by way of legally binding free expression of the will of the people living in Nagorno Karabakh, the outcome of which should have no limitation.

Third, the security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh will not be compromised. Under no circumstances the people of Nagorno Karabakh should be left without secure lines of defense. There will be no condition assuming a risk to existential physical security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh as it was the case in 1991-1994 and in 2016. To underline this point, I refer to the situation in the territories of Nagorno Karabakh, presently occupied by Azerbaijan, in which Armenians were ethnically-cleansed and territories were completely resettled by Azerbaijanis. This reality has recently been presented by the leadership of Azerbaijan as a good example of a settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Fourth, the peaceful settlement should be inclusive by directly engaging all the parties to the conflict. Therefore, Nagorno Karabakh through its elected representatives should be a direct party to the negotiating process. In this respect, we emphasize the necessity of full engagement of the elected representatives of Artsakh in the peace process, particularly on the core issues of substance. The government of Armenia will never engage in any activities which can violate the right of the people of Nagorno Karabakh to freely determine their political status or  can deprive them of the ownership of this process. 

Fifth, peaceful settlement cannot take place in an environment of tensions and risks of escalation. Therefore the 1994 and 1995 ceasefire agreements concluded between Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia should be strictly adhered to and strengthened. Risk reduction mechanisms, including the OSCE mechanisms investigating ceasefire violations and monitoring ceasefire regime, including by way of expanding the office of the PRCiO should be implemented.

Sixth, the basic principle of non-use of force or threat of use of force should be unconditionally adhered to. The policies of hatred, intolerance, xenophobia, Armenophobia, instigated and directed by the leadership of Azerbaijan should be denounced. Efforts should be reinforced to prepare populations for peace and to establish an environment conducive to peace.
Seventh, the maximalist positions of Azerbaijan, which ignore the will and sensitivities of the people of Nagorno Karabakh are fundamental obstacles to a meaningful progress in the peace process. The inability of the authorities of Azerbaijan to reciprocate the call for a compromise by Armenia is a point in case. To remind, the Prime Minister of Armenia demonstrated strong political will in announcing that any settlement should be acceptable to the people of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, which is to say that the settlement can be only based on a compromise.

Mr. Chairman,

Armenia remains engaged in good faith in the negotiating process and will continue to consistently work towards the peaceful settlement. At the same time, it is unacceptable that in light of the present domestic political developments in Azerbaijan, the latter sets out preconditions for the peace process, as manifested in a position paper circulated on the eve of this Ministerial Council. Armenia rejects such non-constructive approach.

Finally, in the past month we have demonstrated a modest, and yet important example of confidence building between all the parties to the conflict. The exchange of journalists from Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan is a promising example of promising example of building trust and inclusive dialogue between the parties at the public level. We are ready to further build on this example. Also, the relatively low level of violence along the line of contact and the international border, as well as the use of direct communication line should be sustained and enhanced. However, we remain seriously concerned that despite these measures, there have been losses and injuries which could have been avoided.

Delivering on the commitments is key in building trust towards the prospects for the final settlement of the conflict.

In conclusion, I would like to welcome Albania as incoming Chair and wish them every success.

Thank you”.

 


     

Russia hopes Azerbaijan will reciprocally respond to Pashinyan’s statement

Russia hopes that the leadership of Azerbaijan will make a statement similar to that of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who said that the final settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, Konstantin Kosachev – chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, told reporters in the Parliament of Armenia on December 18.

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards ("Wonderful" variety of pomegranate) in the territory of Araksavan settlement, Artsakh Republic.

Bronze Age royal tombs unearthed in Greece

Archaeologists have discovered two royal tombs in Greece containing jewellery and artefacts dating back more than 3,000 years.

Azerbaijan shells Armenia’s north-eastern border

Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting the town of Koti and the Koti-Noyemberyan highway in the north-eastern region of Tavush, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said in a post on Facebook.

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

For the first time since the Genocide of 1915, the US Senate adopted a Resolution unanimously on December...

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Sen. Graham shows his true colors in phone call with fake Turkish minister

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Member of European Parliament (MEP) Lars Patrick Berg says he is not concerned about the warnings of...

The Azerbaijani side continues to consider the issue of refugees exclusively in the context of obtaining political dividends. Sarasar Saryan

Artsakhpress offers congratulations to 100-year-old Armenpress

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

New York health department to add third gender category to city death certificates

