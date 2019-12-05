Trump calls impeachment report ‘a laughing stock’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the Democrats report on impeachment “ridicule” and reiterated indignation at the fact that the next hearing was scheduled for the time of his departure.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: A report submitted by the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday said Trump had tried to enlist the help of a foreign state to increase his chances of being re-elected, and had also launched an “unprecedented” campaign in an attempt to thwart Congress. The report will be used by lawmakers as the basis for possible formal charges against the president, Ustv.online reports.

This report is not worthy of attention,” Trump said, speaking on Wednesday at the NATO summit in Watford. He added that, thanks to the impeachment process, Republicans rallied around him even more.

“Do they really love our country?” The president asked, apparently referring to the democrats.