OSCE Chairperson: Risk of escalation remains in Karabakh

When it comes to Karabakh, there remains a real risk of escalation, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said during the OSCE Ministerial Council, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Assessing the past year, Lajcak said the dialogue continued throughout the year - the Minsk Group process, the Geneva discussions, 5+2 format.

“Through these platforms we’ve tried to build confidence, to de-escalate tension to simply keep the dialogue going, but if we look through another lenses, the view is less rosy,” he said.

In George, people are living with the reality of frequent denials of fundamental freedoms, like the freedom of movement, he said.

As for the Transnistria conflict settlement, progress seen in recent years is at risk of backsliding

“As the outgoing chair I do not have any magic formula on how to resolve these conflicts for once and for all,” Lajcak emphasized.

However, the Chairperson-in-Office added that the OSCE efforts to opening channels for new dialogue are invaluable, and this organization will be the first to offer concrete steps towards peace.