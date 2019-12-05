On December 4, in Bratislava, within the framework of the 26th OSCE Ministerial Conference, a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov was held with the mediation and participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

December 5, 2019, 11:02 Armenian FM highlights Artsakh’s direct engagement to NK conflict settlement process

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, the sides discussed plans for strengthening the ceasefire, taking confidence-building measures, and continuing working together at the beginning of next year, the MFA of Armenia stated.

The Armenian FM highlighted the modest result achieved within the frames of the agreements on preparing populations to peace through the recent exchange program of reporters from Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan. The possibility to continue such direct engagements between the journalists, societies was considered in this context. At the same the meeting participants highlighted the importance of taking other measures to strengthen trust.

Commenting on his recent meeting with the foreign minister of Artsakh in Yerevan, the Armenian FM once again emphasized the necessity of direct involvement of the Artsakh authorities, especially on content-related matters of the settlement.