Armenian FM, OSCE MG Co-Chairs appreciate Armenian-Azerbaijani journalist exchange program

On December 4, within the framework of his working visit to Slovakia to participate in the 26th OSCE Ministerial Conference in Bratislava, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO).

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, in the context of the latest developments around the NK conflict peaceful settlement process, the sides put a special emphasis on implementing steps in the direction of developing an atmosphere conducive to peace, including through remaining committed to the agreements that were reached during previous meetings.

In terms of the arrangement for preparing the people for peace, the implementation of a journalistic exchange program, coordinated by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO and whose participants were journalists from Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, was welcomed.

Reporters from Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan had participated in the mutual visit program.